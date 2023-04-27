Sudan: First set of Nigerians from Sudan to arrive Friday, says Dabiri-Erewa

The first set of Nigerians to be evacuated from Sudan will arrive in the country on Friday. This is according to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Briefing State House Correspondents during the 70th session of the weekly ministerial briefing, the NIDCOM boss noted that barring any last minutes changes, the first set of Nigerian evacuees from Sudan are expected to arrive in Nigeria on Friday.

She further announced that 13 buses have departed from two universities in Khartoum, carrying Nigerian students to the Aswan border in Egypt, where they will be airlifted to Nigeria. She also highlighted that there is an increasing challenge as more Nigerians began expressing interest in returning home than previously indicated.

The evacuation process is part of the government’s effort to repatriate Nigerian citizens stranded in the war-torn country.