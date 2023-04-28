Osinbajo, Okonjo-Iweala, others to speak at Mo Ibrahim Forum in Kenya

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and others are billed to speak at the 2023 Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity Laolu Akande said in a statement on Friday. According to the statement, the Vice President leaves Abuja today for the event in Nairobi, Kenya this weekend and is expected back “soon.”

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation, the organiser of the annual forum, was established in 2006 with a critical focus on the importance of good governance and leadership for Africa. This year’s theme is “Global Africa.” The forum, tagged The Ibrahim Governance Weekend (IGW), will bring together leading voices from across Africa and beyond to discuss germane issues around the progress of the African Continent. “Vice President Osinbajo has been invited as one of the guest speakers alongside other world leaders such as Kenyan President William Ruto, former President of the African Development Bank, Mr. Donald Kaberuka, and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO, among others,” the statement read.

Osinbajo is scheduled to attend the IGW Africa Leadership opening ceremony Friday and speak at the first session on Saturday. The Vice President, according to his spokesman, will join other leaders to discuss “Africa’s Weight in the World, Highlighting the Continent’s Assets and Potentials.” “At the opening ceremony, the 2021 Ibrahim Laureate, President Mahamadou Issoufou, would be celebrated in person at an event to be attended by leaders from Africa and across the world,” Akande said.

Besides participating in the IGW, the Vice President is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with President William Ruto of Kenya and the British Minister of State for Development and Africa, Rt. Hon. Andrew Mitchell.