Sudan: NAF to begin airlifting of Nigerian evacuees Friday, says FG

Amid the crisis rocking Sudan, the Federal Government has said that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will commence the airlifting of Nigerian evacuees from Egypt on Friday.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Peace and other Airlines have received clearance to fly to Egypt. The NAF C-130H is scheduled to leave Abuja tomorrow, 28th April, 2023 to commence the airlifting of the evacuees,” said Amb. Janet Olisa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The government also said arrangements are being concluded to airlift all Nigerians that have already escaped on their own to safety in other countries neighbouring Sudan.