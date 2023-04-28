Tottenham 2-2 Man Utd: Son Heung-min says fightback was driven by ‘anger’

Tottenham’s fightback against Manchester United was driven by “anger” after last weekend’s “unacceptable” defeat, says forward Son Heung-min.

Tottenham lost their previous game 6-1 at Newcastle and trailed 2-0 on Thursday before pegging United back. Pedro Porro’s goal gave Spurs hope before Son completed the recovery with a 79th-minute equaliser. “We wanted to give everything and that was the dressing room speech,” said Son.

The draw at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Ryan Mason’s first game back as interim manager was enough to lift Spurs above Liverpool and Aston Villa into fifth spot.

They sit six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with five games left.