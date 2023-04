President Muhammad Buhari has approved the extension of tenure for the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Isah Jere Idris, till the end of the present administration on May 29th 2023.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Comptroller Media and Public Relations, Tony Akuneme. The state reels out that the approval was contained in a letter signed by the Chief of staff to the president, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

Mr Jere has since resumed duties at the Service Headquarters.