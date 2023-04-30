Election Violence: SERAP sues INEC over failure to probe governors, deputies

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over “the failure to investigate allegations of electoral violence and other electoral offences including bribery against some state governors and their deputies during the 2023 elections.”

According to reports, the recently concluded presidential and national assembly elections and governorship elections in some states witnessed widespread reports of voter suppression, voter intimidation and the destruction or theft of election materials by political party agents and thugs across the six geopolitical zones. In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/583/2023 filed last Friday at the Federal High Court, Abuja SERAP is asking the court for “an order of mandamus compelling INEC to seek the appointment of independent counsel to investigate allegations of electoral offences against state governors and their deputies during the 2023 elections.”

SERAP is seeking “an order of mandamus compelling INEC to promptly, thoroughly and effectively investigate reports of electoral violence and other electoral offences committed during the elections, identify suspected perpetrators and their sponsors, and ensure their effective prosecution.” SERAP is also seeking “an order of mandamus directing and compelling INEC to prosecute all arrested electoral offenders in the 2023 general election in the custody of law enforcement and anticorruption agencies.” In the suit, SERAP is arguing that: “By allegedly engaging in electoral violence and other electoral offences in so blatant a fashion, suspected perpetrators and their sponsors have clearly acted in violation of constitutional provisions, international standards and the Electoral Act.”

SERAP is arguing that, “identifying, arresting, investigating and prosecuting any politicians and their sponsors suspected to be responsible for electoral offences during the elections would end the impunity of perpetrators. It would also advance Nigerians’ right to freely participate in their own government.”