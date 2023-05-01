JAMB to release 2023 UTME results May 2, reschedules outstanding candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says results for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will be released on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, also said all candidates, who could not sit the 2023 UTME within their scheduled time owing to no fault of theirs, would be rescheduled to take the examination on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

He said the candidates under these categories are those who were verified at their centres but could not sit the examination, those who could not be biometrically verified, and those with mismatched data. “The Board would be releasing the results of candidates, who have taken the examination so far on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023. The Board had delayed the release to ensure that all necessary screening are concluded besides ensuring that the mean and standard deviation are reasonably obtained before releasing these results.

“As candidates check their results on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023, those who sat the examination but had challenges without being aware of such, would not see their results but would instead see their notification for rescheduled examination. “Consequently, all candidates who sat the examination are urged to check their results on or before Thursday, 8th May, 2023,” the statement read.

He said out of the 1,586,765 candidates that indicated interest in sitting the examination, only 80,166 are now outstanding. “On the first day of the 2023 UTME, a number of candidates in some centres could not sit the examination as well as in some centres in subsequent days due to diverse reasons. Though a reasonable number of them have been rescheduled and have taken the examination, some are yet to take their examination.

“As part of the decisions reached at the end of an emergency management meeting held on Sunday, 31st April, 2023, the Board has fixed Saturday, 6th May, 2023, for all categories of candidates who have not sat their examination, as listed below, to take their examination,” the statement added.