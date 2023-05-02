Leeds set to sack Javi Gracia and in talks with Sam Allardyce

Leeds United are set to sack manager Javi Gracia and are in talks to appoint former England boss Sam Allardyce as his replacement. Director of football Victor Orta is also set to leave the club. Leeds are 17th in the Premier League, above the relegation zone only on goal difference, with four games left this season.

Gracia, appointed in February as Jesse Marsch’s successor, has won only three of 11 league games in charge. Leeds have lost four of their past five matches and face leaders Manchester City on Saturday. Spaniard Gracia joined Leeds on a “flexible contract”, but the board is considering bringing in former Bolton, West Ham and Everton manager Allardyce.

The 68-year-old has been out of work since the end of the 2020-21 season when his West Brom side were relegated from the Premier League, the first top-flight relegation of his career. Allardyce worked with Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear at West Ham.

Leeds face arguably the toughest end to the season of the clubs battling relegation, with City and Newcastle up next before a visit to West Ham and then Tottenham at Elland Road to end the campaign.