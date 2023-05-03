Buhari launches agenda 2050 over two years after formation

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched the Nigeria Agenda 2050 aimed at increasing real Gross Domestic Product growth by seven per cent and create 165 million new jobs across the country. The launch which comes nearly seven weeks after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the policy document on March 15, was conducted by the President before the commencement of the weekly FEC meeting on Wednesday.

In his remarks, the President Buhari asserted that the vision is a product of a dynamic knowledge based economy to provide sustainable development by 2050. He expressed the belief that the document which equally aims to increase per capita income of Nigeria to 33,328 dollars per annum to be placed amongst the world’s top economies by 2050, will be useful for subsequent administrations.

Buhari first inaugurated the National Steering Committee for the preparation of the Medium-Term National Development Plan 2021 – 2025 and Nigeria Agenda 2050 in November 2020. Meanwhile, the council observed a minute’s silence in honour of Late Musa Gwadabe, a former Minister of Solid Minerals Development and former Minister of Employment, Labour and Productivity, who passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, aged 86. In attendance at this week’s FEC include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Head of Civil Service, Folashade Yemi-Esan; and the President’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

Also present are the Ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Science and Technology, Olorunimbe Mamora; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo; Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; Health, Osagie Ehanire; Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; Sports, Sunday Dare, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and FCT, Mohammed Bello. The Ministers of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba; Industry Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum; Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada as well as that of Health, Ekumankama Nkama are also present.