Leeds United: Javi Gracia sacked and replaced by Sam Allardyce at struggling Premier League club

Leeds United have sacked manager Javi Gracia and appointed former England boss Sam Allardyce in a bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Spaniard Gracia, appointed in February, has been dismissed after just 10 weeks and 12 games in charge at Elland Road.

Allardyce, 68, is tasked with guiding 17th-placed Leeds, who are out of the bottom three only on goal difference, to safety with four games remaining. His first game in charge is against leaders Manchester City on Saturday. Allardyce – who will be assisted by former MK Dons, Charlton and Oxford United manager Karl Robinson – told Talksport it “took him two seconds to say yes” to the job. “I was shocked. I never thought at this stage of the season [this would happen]. I thought there would be no jobs,” he said.

He added: “I could have done with more time, but we’ve got four games and hopefully I can keep this fabulous club in the Premier League.” Director of football Victor Orta left the club by mutual consent on Tuesday having been in disagreement with the board over Gracia’s position. Gracia was appointed on a “flexible contract” on 21 February – two weeks after the dismissal of former boss Jesse Marsch, who was sacked less than a year after replacing Marcelo Bielsa.

The 53-year-old Gracia’s final match in charge was Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth.