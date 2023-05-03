Wike hosts Tinubu, Gbajabiamila, others for project inauguration

President-Elect, Bola Tinubu has arrived Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital for the inauguration of some projects in the oil-rich state.

Tinubu, who is in the state at the instance of Governor Nyesom Wike, was received by the governor and his entourage on Wednesday morning at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as well as the governors of Jigawa, Oyo, Ebonyi, Kwara, Imo, amongst others accompanied Tinubu to the function. The President-elect will also be hosted at a state banquet later in the evening.

The governor had in a state broadcast on Tuesday declared Wednesday as a holiday, appealing Rivers residents to come out en masse to welcome the President-Elect.