First batch of Nigerians fleeing Sudan finally arrive in Abuja

The NAF C-130H jet also conveying about 80 persons also touched down moments later. After over a week of assurances by the Federal Government, the Nigerian evacuees were finally airlifted home, escaping the deadly conflict in Sudan.

Since April 15, Sudan has been plunged into armed conflict with clashes between rival factions of the North African nation’s military government breaking out in western Sudan, in the capital city of Khartoum, and in the Darfur region.

Hundreds have since been killed while thousands of others have suffered injuries. For nearly two weeks, the Nigerian government assured concerned citizens of evacuation plans, ultimately facilitating buses to convey Nigerians out of Sudan with a Nigerian Air Force plane deployed for the operation.

The evacuees arrived at the airport in the midst of heavy security presence, including mostly wingmen of the Nigerian Air Force.