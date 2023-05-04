Leeds United: Javi Gracia defends record after being replaced by Sam Allardyce

Javi Gracia has defended his record as Leeds manager following his sacking. Gracia was replaced by Sam Allardyce this week with four games of the Premier League season remaining. Leeds were 19th in the table when Gracia took over from Jesse Marsch in February, and are currently 17th – above the relegation zone on goal difference. “We got 11 points in my 11 matches,” Gracia told the Athletic.

“Everton got eight points, Leicester and Southampton took six and (Nottingham) Forest five. So everyone else down there got fewer.” Gracia, who was also in charge for an FA Cup fifth-round defeat by Fulham, earned wins against Southampton, Wolves and Nottingham Forest in his first six league games. However, Leeds lost four of their next fives matches, including a 5-1 defeat by Crystal Palace, a 6-1 loss to Liverpool and 4-1 defeat by Bournemouth.

“We are in a moment during the last few games that were not what we hoped, but, from another point of view, other teams are doing worse than us. So you can be optimistic in some way,” Gracia said. “My evaluation of my work is that we could have done things better, of course, but we arrived in a difficult position with 10 matches without a win. “We left the team outside the drop zone. So this is the evaluation that is most crude and real, about points and the place in the table. It is the most objective verdict.”