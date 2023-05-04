Reps forward judicial officers’ uniform retirement age bill to Buhari

The House of Representatives has directed the National Assembly clerk to transmit the bill for constitution amendment to provide for uniform retirement age for judicial officers and pension rights to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The decision of the House followed the passage of the bill by the Sokoto State House of Assembly, thereby meeting the provisions of Section 9(2) of the constitution for two third approval of state assemblies. The Reps further urged the Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Plateau and Taraba State Houses of Assembly that are yet to forward their resolution on the bill to do so.

The constitutional bill, if assented to by the President, will extend the retirement age of high court judges from 65 to 70 years. According to the lawmakers, the bill was part of the 46 constitution alteration bills transmitted to States Houses of Assembly for concurrence in March last year.

The passage of the bill came after the adoption of a motion entitled ‘Passage of Constitution (Fifth) Alteration Bill No. 20 (Uniform Retirement Age for Judicial Officers and Pension Rights) 2023,’ and sponsored by Idris Wase and 69 other lawmakers.

The motion was presented by the minority leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, who is one of the co-sponsors of the bill.