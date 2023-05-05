Alleged N5bn Fraud: Ex-JAMB Registrar Ojerinde seeks release from detention

A Former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Adedibu Ojerinde, is praying the Federal High Court Abuja to order his release from detention. Ojerinde is facing trial for allegedly diverting public funds amounting to about 5 billion naira.

At the day’s proceedings, his counsel, Mr. Eteya Ogana, drew attention of the court to a motion challenging the manner in which the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) re-arrested his client, even as he applied for his release from detention. Ogana alleged that the anti-corruption agency re-arrested his client without a valid warrant.

The trial Judge,Justice Obiora Egwuatu, however said he could not find Ojerinde’s fresh application in the court’s record. The defence lawyer, Ogana, subsequently admitted that there was a mix up in the filing of the charge sheet. He, therefore, prayed for an adjournment to enable him to correct the error.

The ICPC on its part, refuted the allegation that the ex-JAMB Registrar was re-arrested without a warrant. It urged the court to inspect a warrant he adduced to establish that Ojerinde’s re-arrest and detention had legal backing.