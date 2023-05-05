Fintiri approves N1bn for payment of WAEC, NECO, others

The Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri, has approved the release of N1 billion for the payment of West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Examination Council (NECO), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and other fees for the 2022-2023 examinations.

The Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Wilbina Jackson, made the disclosure in Yola during the flag-off of the distribution of instructional materials to 56 primary schools in the state across the 21 local government areas (LGAs). According to the commissioner, in the past four years, the administration has made appreciable progress in education, enrolling more children into primary schools.

Officials of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), the Adamawa State Government, education secretaries of select local government areas and headmasters of primary schools were in attendance in Yola. The Managing Director of NEDC, Muhammad Alkali, represented by the Adamawa State Coordinator, Mike Tarfa, said the distribution of the items is to support education. The Head Teacher, Song Primary School, Hussaini Wesley, on behalf of the benefitting schools, appreciated the NEDC for the intervention.

Beyond the distribution of materials, each of the 21 LGAs is to get newly constructed classroom blocks, furniture and laboratory equipment. Some teachers are billed to receive training, among other interventions, all of which are expected to help improve the quality of education in the state.