Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife, doctor face sentencing today

The Old Bailey will today hand a sentence to former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice and a medical doctor, Obinna Obeta, following their conviction for organ trafficking in March. This verdict will be a first of its kind within the UK criminal court system.

Under the Modern Slavery Act, the Ekweremadus and their doctor, are likely to get sentences ranging between 10 years to a life jail term. The lawmaker, his wife has for weeks now been embroiled in a conspiracy to arrange the travel of a young Nigerian man who was identified as David Nwamini to Britain in order to exploit him for his kidney.

The organ was needed for Ekweremadu’s sick daughter, Sonia, who was initially accused of being a part to the crime, but was later cleared of the same charge after jurors deliberated for nearly 14 hours. While Senator Ekweremadu and his wife denied the charges levelled against them, the Prosecutor, Hugh Davies told the jury that the behaviour of the Ekweremadus showed “entitlement, dishonesty and hypocrisy”.

On his part, Dr Obeta, also denied the charge, claiming that the victim in question was not offered a reward for his kidney and was acting altruistically.