Sam Allardyce wants to follow fellow ‘oldies’ Roy Hodgson and Neil Warnock by keeping Whites up

Sam Allardyce says he wants to complete a “trio” by emulating fellow veteran managers Roy Hodgson and Neil Warnock and steer Leeds United clear of relegation. Hodgson, 75, has kept Crystal Palace in the top flight while Warnock, 74, led Huddersfield to Championship safety.

Leeds are 17th in the Premier League going into Allardyce’s first game in charge at Manchester City on Saturday. “It’ll be good for the oldies,” said 68-year-old Allardyce. The former England boss succeeded Javi Gracia earlier this week with just four games left, with only goal difference keeping them out of the bottom three. “I will be nervous, hoping that nothing pops up. Hoping the physio doesn’t ring and say such-a-body overnight has got a temperature, or whatever,” said Allardyce, who has taken charge of nine Premier League clubs during his 32-year managerial career.

“The nerves carry on until the kick-off, but once the kick-off happens then the nerves disappear for me because I am totally focused on what is happening on the pitch then. “We hope we can find a space or two to cause them some problems. We can’t afford to miss any chances, we have to be ruthless and clinical and defensively the team will have to be the best it’s been this season. “Obviously, the defence has been a bit frail, but we will try to put this right.”