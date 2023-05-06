Lionel Messi: Paris St-Germain forward apologises for unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi has apologised to his Paris St-Germain teammates and says he will wait for the club to decide what they want to do with him after making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. The Argentina captain was suspended by the club for two weeks for the trip.

It followed PSG’s home defeat by Lorient on Sunday – their third in six games – when Messi played 90 minutes. “I am sorry for what I did and I wait to see what the club decides,” Messi said in a video posted on Instagram. “I honestly thought we were going to have the day off after the match as had happened in the previous weeks. “I had organised this trip to Saudi Arabia having cancelled it previously. This time I couldn’t cancel it.” Messi is set to leave PSG when his contract expires in the summer.

The 35-year-old, who has also been fined by the club, has a role as a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia. PSG manager Christophe Galtier says he had “nothing to do with” Messi’s suspension, while also condemning fan protests outside players’ homes. “Leo’s suspension has added to poor performances, we can’t hide behind that,” Galtier, 56, said on Friday.

“The decision was nothing to do with me. I was informed of the decision. I can’t say it has been a pleasant period.”