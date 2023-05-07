413 Nigerian evacuees arrive in Abuja from Sudan

Four hundred and thirteen Nigerians fleeing war-torn Sudan have arrived in Abuja, the nation’s capital. The Max Air flight conveying the returnees landed at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport around 10:50 am on Sunday. The returnees are the fourth batch to be repatriated from the North African country since the conflict started.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had earlier told Channels Television that the returnees would arrive in three different airlines – Azman, Max Air and Tarco Aviation. They are meant to enter the Nigerian soil later today.

“Azman and Max Air airlift from Aswan concludes evacuation from Egypt. The two airline are carrying over 700 Nigerians from Egypt. While Tarco Aviation is coming from Port Sudan. All three will arrive between 9:30 am-10 am this morning,” he stated.

It was gathered that 102 Nigerians have already "left Port Sudan International Airport today, 7th May, 2023, at 5:25 am local time," and would land in the nation's capital around 12pm.