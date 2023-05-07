Tottenham Hotspur & Crystal Palace investigate alleged racial gesture towards Son Heung-min

Tottenham Hotspur have condemned alleged racist abuse directed towards Son Heung-min during their home win against Crystal Palace. Posts on social media appear to show a man in the away end making a gesture at the South Korea forward on Saturday. “Discrimination of any kind is abhorrent and has no place in society, our game and at our club,” said Spurs.

Palace added: “Evidence has been shared with the police, and when he is identified, he will face a club ban.” The Eagles, who were beaten 1-0 at Spurs in the Premier League, said they were “aware of a video circulating online (as well as reports made directly to us) regarding an individual in the away end at Spurs, appearing to make racist gestures towards Son Heung-min”.

Chelsea banned a fan indefinitely for making a racist gesture towards Son during a match at Stamford Bridge on 14 August 2022. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) also banned the individual from attending football games for three years. “We are working with Met Police and Crystal Palace to investigate and identify the individual involved,” said Spurs.