Osun Election: Supreme Court fixes Tuesday for judgement

The Supreme Court has fixed May 9 for judgment in the appeal filed by former Osun Governor, Gboyega Oyetola against the election of Ademola Adeleke.

In his appeal, Mister Oyetola is seeking the reversal of the March 25 judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja which affirmed Adeleke’s victory in the last governorship election in Osun State.

The Appeal Court had, in its judgement, set aside an earlier judgment by the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which held in favour of Oyetola and removed Ademola Adeleke.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court announced the date after taking arguments from lawyers to parties on Monday.