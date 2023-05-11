Tribunal: Atiku, Melaye, others in court over application for live coverage

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is present in court as the presidential Election Petitions Tribunal is expected to hear his application for live coverage of proceedings.

Atiku had on May 8 filed an application for an order to allow the live coverage of the daily court proceedings on the case they brought against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, which started on Monday.

Arriving at the Court of Appeal Abuja, the venue for the tribunal sitting on Thursday, the former Vice President is accompanied by a former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke; a former governor of Adamawa State, Bonny Haruna, a former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, and former PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, among other dignitaries.

Also present at the pre-hearing is the party’s governorship candidate in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye.