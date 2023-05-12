DSS launches gender mainstreaming policy in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has unveiled its gender mainstreaming policy outlining a homegrown comprehensive framework for the integration of gender perspectives and inclusiveness in the agency’s policies, programmes and procedures.

This is a key component of the Service’s commitment in promoting gender equality in line with the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the National Gender Policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Director General noted that the policy was aimed at promoting gender equality and creating a work environment free of discrimination and bias. He stated that “we recognise that gender mainstreaming is essential to achieving this goal and we are proud to launch this policy as a demonstration of our commitment to this cause.” He enjoined all and sundry to embrace the new policy and ensure its full implementation at every level of decision making.

In her remark, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen commended the Service and particularly the DGSS for the initiative and called on other agencies to emulate the Service. It is instructive to note that the DSS is one of the leading security agencies in Nigeria promoting gender friendly policies.