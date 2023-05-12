Handover Process: Buhari moves into Glass House ahead of May 29

President Muhammadu Buhari and his family have moved into the Glass House at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, ahead of the inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was disclosed by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, via a video shared on her official Instagram page after taking the incoming First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu around the State House. During the tour of the Villa, Mrs Buhari introduced Senator Tinubu to the various areas of the house, providing detailed explanations regarding the history and importance of each edifice.

According to the First Lady, the Glass House has served as a transitional abode for the outgoing president and their spouse during the transition period. It provides a symbolic and literal space for the outgoing president, leaving room for the incoming president to fully take charge.