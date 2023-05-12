Wike, other G5 Members absent as Atiku meets incoming, outgoing PDP Governors

The rift within the upper echelons of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appears unresolved as five governors under the aegis of the G5 were conspicuously absent at a meeting of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, with current and soon-to-be-inaugurated governors.

“This afternoon, I joined other party leaders at the welcome reception for newly elected and returning governors, as well as send-forth for outgoing governors of our great party, the @OfficialPDPNig,” Atiku tweeted on Friday. “While congratulating the outgoing governors for having flown the flag of our party high with pride, I urge the incoming ones to set the pace for good governance in their respective states—as the hallmark of the PDP.”

However, those absent included governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) — the G5 members. The falling-out between Atiku and the G5 began after the May 2022 presidential primary of the party, which saw Atiku emerge as the nominee, widely considered a contravention of the party’s constitution and zoning principle.

With President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner and All Progressives Congress (APC) member, on the verge of reaching the constitutional limit of two four-year terms in office, the zoning principle dictates that his successor should come from the South.