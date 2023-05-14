FRSC does not seek introduction of Sharia Law in the enforcement of traffic regulations

The Federal Road Safety Corps has dissociated itself from the news currently published linking the Corps to seeking the introduction of Sharia Law to complement existing extant regulations on enforcement of traffic rules and prosecution of offenders.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Assistant Corps Marshal Corps Public Education Officer Federal Road Safety Corps Bisi Kazeem.

The statement reels out that The Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu has recalled with immediate effect, the Sector Commander to the National Headquarters Abuja, for necessary administrative action saying the Sector Commander through the quoted statements has breached the FRSC regulations and the Standard Operating Procedures.

FRSC further inform the general public that the Federal Road Safety Corps is a Government Agency with statutory responsibilities for road safety administration in Nigeria and sensitive to the country’s multi-religious as well as heterogeneous ethnic composition.

Adding that, the Corps is neither a religious nor sectional organisation, but a Federal Government Agency established with a mandate that is guided by the provisions of an establishment Act; and not a Sharia, Mosaic, customary, canon or any other law.