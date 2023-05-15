Jandor celebrates Aeroland on his birthday

The Lagos PDP governorship candidate in the March 18 2023 guber election, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) today congratulates the party candidate for Lagos West Senatorial district, Otunba Segun Adewale (Aeroland) on the occasion of his birthday.

Jandor extolled the virtues of Otunba Adewale and commended him for his dedication and commitment to their shared vision of birthing a truly wealthy Lagos in the interest of all residents of the state.

“Today offers an opportunity to appreciate your altruism, magnanimity, and resilience in pursuit of electoral victory for Lagos PDP and the welfare of the good people of the state of Lagos. Your passion, selflessness, and excellent team spirit distinguished you from others. I wish you a long life, good health, and reclamation of your stolen mandate”, he said.