Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci breaks Guinness World Cooking Record

Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, made a historic feat on Monday when she broke the Guinness World Record for longest cooking time by an individual. As of 11:22am on Monday, Baci has cooked for 91 hours and 21 minutes to surpass the previous record set by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon in 2019.

The previous titleholder cooked for 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 secs. Baci started her four-day cooking marathon challenge on May 11 at the Amore Gardens. The 27-year-old will keep cooking to extend the record till the 96th hour. On why she embarked on the challenge, Baci said it is one of her biggest aspirations, adding that it is also an opportunity to tell some positive stories from Africa through the meals that we eat.

“The journey to the cook-a-thon started five years ago. It is one of my biggest aspirations and I am glad that I took the bold step to embark on this adventure. I have taken time to prepare for this psychologically and I am proud to finally take on this challenge.” “The cook-a-thon is also an opportunity to tell some of the positive stories that come from Africa through the meals that we make.”

“This attempt is also proof of the strength young people can exhibit with the right platform and support. I look forward to receiving support from people across the world to achieve this feat,” she said.