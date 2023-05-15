Osinbajo presides over special FEC Meeting two weeks to handover

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, presided over a special Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House in Abuja two weeks to the end of the current administration. The Vice President chaired the meeting on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari who is still away in London on medical grounds.

The special FEC meeting expected to deliberate on over 30 memos emanating from various ministries and agencies of government is apparently convened to treat a backlog of pending memos as the administration wraps up this week ahead of the May 29 handover date.

In attendance are Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan. Others are Minister of State for Labor and Employment, Festus Keyamo; Ministers of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar; Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, amongst others.

President Muhammadu is expected to return to Nigeria on Tuesday to chair Wednesday’s council meeting.