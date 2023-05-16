Alleged Cocaine Deal: Court bars lawyers, journalists from trial to protect witnesses

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja has granted the request of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to protect the identity of witnesses in a suit against the suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari.

At the day’s proceedings, Counsel to the NDLEA, Sunday Joseph, asked the judge to restrict lawyers, litigants, visitors and journalists, who are not parties in the suit, from accessing the court during the testimony of the witness.

The NDLEA lawyer said the application was to give protection to witnesses who are intelligence officers. Emeka Nwite, the presiding judge, granted the application and stood down the matter to allow non-parties in the suit to exit the court.

