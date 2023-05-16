JUST IN: Police arraign Seun Kuti for assault

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti for assault. It was gathered that Seun was arraigned before Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun of a Magistrate’s Court in the Yaba area of Lagos State on Tuesday.

The defendant was charged with assault on a police officer, an offence contrary to Section 356 of the Criminal Code Act of Nigeria.

The musician spent the night with the police at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba on Monday.

The police prosecutor, S. A. Adebese prayed the court to remand the defendant for 21 days pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions. Seun turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja in the early hours of Monday, accompanied by his lawyer and family representatives.

He was subsequently arrested and moved to the State CID in Panti.