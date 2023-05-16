Leicester 0-3 Liverpool: Have Dean Smith’s side ‘gone’ after damaging defeat?

Leicester supporters left King Power Stadium in their droves with 20 minutes remaining against Liverpool and their Premier League fate could well have been sealed by the time they return.

The Foxes face West Ham here on the final day of the season but Monday evening’s 3-0 loss feels like a crucial moment. Should Everton win at Wolves on Saturday and Dean Smith’s side get beaten at Newcastle two days later, Leicester will be relegated to the Championship.

Leicester are firmly rooted in trouble after defeat by Liverpool, languishing in 19th place and two points adrift of safety, and need an extraordinary turnaround in fortunes to preserve their top-flight status.