Buhari saddened by killing of US embassy staff, policemen in Anambra

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday expressed condolences on the loss of lives of two United States embassy officials and two Nigerian policemen accompanying them, following an attack by gunmen in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The president’s condolence message was contained in a statement on Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant, Garba Shehu. “I was very sad hearing about the killing of the embassy staff and our policemen accompanying them. In this difficult time for the families of those killed, the American Embassy and the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, I extend the nation’s condolences over the very sad incident,” the president said.

He equally noted that he has been briefed about the tragic killing of several persons in Bwoi District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, as well that of several villagers in Adaka village in Makurdi Local Government and in Ijaha community of Apa Local Government Area of Benue State. The President said he is deeply pained to learn about these gruesome deaths. He also expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

“We share the grief of the American Embassy, the Nigeria Police Force and our communities in Plateau and Benue and remain committed to fishing out the perpetrators of the attacks and bringing them to justice. “May God give their families the strength to bear the unfortunate losses,” the president implored.