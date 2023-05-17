Inter Milan reach Champions League final: Underdogs looking to complete ‘miracle’?

When Inter Milan line up for their “dream” first Champions League final in 13 years, they will expect to do so as significant underdogs. Their opponents in Istanbul on 10 June will be decided on Wednesday, when Real Madrid meet Manchester City to settle their finely-poised tie (20:00 BST).

After completing a 3-0 aggregate win over fierce rivals AC Milan, Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti was quick to state his preference of avoiding record 14-time champions Real. “I would like to avoid Real Madrid because the competition seems made for them,” former captain Zanetti said. But, regardless of what happens in the final, football journalist Guillem Balague believes it is “a miracle” that three-time winners Inter have made it this far.

The Nerazzurri finished second to Bayern Munich in a group which also contained Barcelona, before going on to beat Portuguese clubs Porto and Benfica and prevailing in the first Milan derby in European competition for 20 years. “In the next few days we will realise what we did,” manager Simone Inzaghi said. “For us it was a dream but we have always believed in it. “It was an extraordinary path and winning a derby in the semi-final like this brings great satisfaction.

“Madrid and City are two of the best teams in Europe.”