NDDC boss thanks Senate for passing N876bn 2023 Budget after inquiry

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has expressed his gratitude to the Senate for passing the NDDC budget for 2023 on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

The Senate had earlier stood down consideration of the budget and requested further information and clarifications on the financial activities of the NDDC for 2021 and 2022 budget estimates. In a statement on Wednesday, the NDDC Chief Executive Officer said that the passage of the budget was a significant milestone in developing the Niger Delta region. He said the budget, which amounted to N876 billion, would enable the NDDC to continue providing critical infrastructure and services to the region’s people.

He said: “We are grateful to the Senate for its support and commitment to developing the Niger Delta region. The passage of this budget will enable us to continue providing critical infrastructure and services to the region’s people.” The Managing Director also pledged to ensure that the funds allocated in the budget were used judiciously and through due process. He said that the NDDC would work assiduously to ensure that its projects were completed on time and to the highest standards.

“We are committed to ensuring that every kobo allocated in this budget is used for its intended purpose. We will work tirelessly to ensure that our projects are completed on time and to the highest standards,” Ogbuku said. The NDDC boss also called on all stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to support the NDDC in its efforts to develop the region. He said that the Commission needed the support and cooperation of all stakeholders in the region to achieve its goals, stating: “Together, we will build a better future for our people. We cannot do this alone.”