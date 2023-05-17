Peter Obi in court as Presidential Tribunal resumes

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has arrived the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja for the presumed pre-hearing of his petition against the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu. LP National Chairman, Julius Abure was also in court on Wednesday. The party’s factional chairman, Lamidi Apapa was also present.

The Tribunal had last week adjourned the pre-hearing session on Obi and the LP’s petition till May 17 at the instance of the petitioners. On Wednesday, the justices arrived to commence the day’s proceedings and also refused to acknowledge the representation of the party aside from Obi. A mild drama, however, ensured between the two camps of the Labour Party on which group should be in court.

The Tribunal refused to take an appearance for the LP as acting National Chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa, as well as the National Women’s Leader of the party, Dudu Manugu, tried to make an appearance for Labour Party when the petition was called.

Justice Haruna Tsamani noted that if two persons are making an appearance for the party, they will not be put on record. Apapa had attempted to occupy the seat reserved for the Abure but was resisted.

At the resumed hearing, counsel for Labour Party, Livy Uzoukwu informed the court that the scheduled meeting to agree on documents to be tendered for hearing hasn’t yielded much results as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has only made available 30% of the documents required from them. He added that this is contrary to commitment by the INEC Chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu, that all documents required shall be made available.