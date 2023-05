Presidential Tribunal adjourns Obi’s pre-hearing against Tinubu to May 19

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday adjourned to Friday, May 19 for continuation of pre-hearing in the petition by presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi against the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.

LP National Chairman, Julius Abure was also in court on Wednesday. The party’s factional chairman, Lamidi Apapa was also present. The Tribunal had last week adjourned the pre-hearing session on Obi and the LP’s petition till May 17 at the instance of the petitioners.

On Wednesday, the justices arrived to commence the day’s proceedings and also refused to acknowledge the representation of the party aside from Obi. A mild drama, however, ensured between the two camps of the Labour Party on which group should be in court.

The Tribunal refused to take an appearance for the LP as acting National Chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa, as well as the National Women’s Leader of the party, Dudu Manugu, tried to make an appearance for Labour Party when the petition was called.