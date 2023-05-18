Attack on US Embassy Staff: We will smoke out the criminals – Gov Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has said that his government will work assiduously with all relevant security agencies to ensure that the criminals who recently attacked and killed US Consulate staff in Anambra State, are brought to book. Four persons were killed on Tuesday after some yet to be identified gunmen launched an assault on a US Embassy staff convoy along Atani, Osamale Road in Anambra.

In his reaction to the ugly development, Governor Soludo in a statement by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said “whatever the identity or motive of the attackers, Anambra State government will actively work with the security agencies to smoke out the criminals and bring them to justice”. The governor on behalf of the government and people of the State, expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and organisations, particularly the US Embassy, over the death of their staff and policemen who were attacked by gunmen while they were on a mission to the southeastern state.

“We strongly condemn the heinous and unprovoked attack. Over the last one year, we have worked very hard with our gallant security forces to massively degrade criminality and restore law and order. We can proudly assert that Anambra is currently one of the safest states in Nigeria. “Only two weeks ago, the dreaded and notorious criminal gang leader operating mostly in a neighboring state was gunned down with four of his team members when they made incursion into Anambra and recovered huge deadly weapons. “The criminals are largely on the run or feeling the heat of our zero tolerance to criminality.

“This incident in a remote riverine community in Ogbaru local government is a reminder that patches of these criminal gangs can still unleash senseless and murderous acts,” the governor’s statement partly read.