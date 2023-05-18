Buhari to Diplomats: Always respect cultures, traditional institutions

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised the High Commissioner of the United Kingdom, Richard Hugh Montgomery, to uphold the noble standards of diplomacy, like his predecessors, by respecting the traditional institutions in Nigeria.

The President gave the advice on Thursday when he received Letters of Credence from the United Kingdom High Commissioner, and his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka, Velupillai Kananathan at the State House. He noted that relations with both countries will be further consolidated, with their consideration for local culture, traditional rulers, and institutions.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President told the UK High Commissioner how close Nigeria came to having the first female governor in the country, and that participation of women in politics and governance in Nigeria had steadily increased over the years. He further assured that the diplomatic relations, spanning many years, had been sustained on mutual respect for cultures, assuring that all courtesies will be extended to him to make his stay in Nigeria memorable.

In his remarks, Montgomery said the United Kingdom had always held Nigeria and its cultural institutions in high esteem, while relating the best wishes of King Charles III, as Nigeria prepares for the handover ceremony on May 29th.