Transition: Buhari to confer GCFR, GCON titles on Tinubu, Shettima

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, May 25th, confer National Honours on President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima.

They both will be conferred with the National Honours of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON).

This is according to a brief statement shared via Twitter by the President’s Special Assistant on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi. According to Ogunlesi, on the same day, there will be an official handover of Transition Documents to the incoming Administration.

In his view, this process will be the most organized and seamless Presidential Transition in the history of Nigeria, enabled by Executive Order 14 signed by President Buhari.