Labour Party: Court nullifies Alex Otti, others’ candidatures in Abia, Kano

Justice Mohammed Yunusa of the Federal High Court Kano, has nullified the candidature of the Abia State Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti and all the candidates of the Labour Party in Abia and Kano States.

The court ruled that their emergence was not in compliance with the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act. A copy of the judgement delivered by the court was made available to newsmen on Friday.

In the Suit filed by Mr Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim against the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the court ruled that the failure of the Labour Party to submit its membership register to the INEC within 30 days before their primaries renders the process invalid.

He ruled that the party has not complied with the provisions of the electoral act cannot be said to have a candidate in an election and cannot be declared winner of an election.

It therefore stated that the votes credited to Alex Otti is a wasted vote.