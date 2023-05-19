Lamidi Apapa, Peter Obi attend proceeding as Tribunal resumes

The acting National Chairman, Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, has kept his word on returning to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, following his attempt on Wednesday.

Also present when the tribunal resumed on Friday was the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, who exchanged pleasantries with counsels to the respondents. Apapa, on Thursday, maintained he would return to the tribunal in Abuja.

“Maybe by the next one, I will be recognised,” he stated, adding that he tried to attend the proceeding on Wednesday to assert his authority as the party’s acting national chairman. Apapa was spotted seated at the back of the courtroom as opposed to the area reserved for Labour Party representatives.

This comes after his brief appearance at the tribunal two days ago, where he attempted to occupy one of the seats reserved for LP leaders.