Man City: Pep Guardiola compares trying to clinch Premier League to serving for Wimbledon title

Pep Guardiola has compared Manchester City attempting to secure the Premier League title this weekend to serving for a Wimbledon championship.

City will wrap up the title if Arsenal lose to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, or they beat Chelsea the following day. They are also on course for the Treble after beating Real Madrid on Wednesday to reach the Champions League final. “Tennis players say to serve to win Wimbledon is the most difficult one,” said City manager Guardiola.

“It’s non-stop. Of course we are satisfied to play the Champions League final but now is coming the most difficult thing. “But on Sunday the game is in our hands to win the most important competition.”