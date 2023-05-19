No need for Nigerian presidents to seek medical treatment abroad – Aisha Buhari

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, is of the opinion that Nigerian presidents have no need to travel abroad for medical treatments, following the inauguration of the 21 billion naira Presidential Wing of the State House Medical Centre.

Mrs Buhari stated this when she joined President Muhammadu Buhari and other dignitaries for the commissioning ceremony of the facility situated in the premises of Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president’s wife told State House correspondents that she established the idea of the wing six years ago, after the extensive stay of her husband abroad, for medical treatment.

She assured that with the facility in place, Nigerian Presidents and their family members will no longer need to go abroad for treatment but may only fly medical experts to assist their colleagues in the country.