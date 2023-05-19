US Mission confirms rescue of two workers in Anambra attack

The United States Mission Nigeria has confirmed that two of its employees missing after an attack on its staff convoy where four people were killed in Ogbaru Local Government of Anambra State on Tuesday. This is coming after the police earlier on Friday said it rescued two individuals who were involved in the Tuesday attack.

According to a brief statement by the spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the rescue took place in the early hours of Friday. The police image maker disclosed that a joint security force rescued, unhurt, the two victims abducted during the attack on a US convoy along Atani/Osamela road in Ogbaru.

In its statement later on Friday, the US Mission confirmed the rescue of two of its staff, adding that they have informed their families of their “recovery.” The statement read, “Two U.S. Mission employees missing since the May 16 attack in Anambra state are alive and safe and under the protection of Nigerian authorities in Anambra. We have informed their families of their safe recovery. U.S. Mission personnel are on their way to meet and accompany them home.

“We continue to work intensively with Nigerian security and law enforcement on this matter, to identify the victims previously found, and to bring to justice those responsible for this heinous attack. We welcome any information the public may have in this regard. “We are deeply grateful for the partnership and solidarity of the Nigerian government and Nigerian security and law enforcement colleagues, and mourn with them for those who died in the attack.”