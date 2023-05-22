Buhari to commission 650,000 BPD Dangote Refinery today

The long-awaited inauguration of Dangote Oil Refinery in Epe, Lagos State is set for Monday (today) with President Muhammadu Buhari billed to do the honours, days before he exits office.

The Dangote Group, in a statement Saturday on Twitter, said the refinery will be churning out Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), diesel (AGO), aviation jet fuel and Dual-Purpose Kerosene (DPK), among other refined products.

The CEO Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, Sanjay Gupta, stated that “everything in this plant by way of size is the first. It is the largest single-train refinery in the world”.

“There is no single column which can process 650,000 barrels per day anywhere else,” he stated.