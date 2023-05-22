Greater Majority Group meets with Speaker Gbajabiamila over 10th House Leadership

Following the fractions amongst members-elect, of the yet to be inaugurated 10th Assembly over who leads the House of Representatives, The Speaker of the 9th house Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has met with a coalition of seven opposition political parties in the incoming 10th assembly to agree on consensus building, in the interest of the institution of the legislature.

This is in his quest to ensure that the emergent 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives does not take off on a turbulent note. The group, a coalition of the seven opposition political parties in the incoming 10th Assembly, was led by Rt. Hon. Nicholas Mutu. Others who accompanied him included Honourables Fred Agbedi, Convener, “Greater Majority,” Wole Oke, Ali Isa, Dennis Agbo, Mansur Soro and Kabiru Ahmadu.

This was contained in a statement signed by spokespersons of the Opposition Hon. Afam Victor Ogene and Hon. Dachung Bagos. The parley with Speaker Gbajabiamila is the climax of a series of interfaces which the “Greater Majority” has had with all those aspiring to lead the House.