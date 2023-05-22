Traditional Marriage: FMW&H correspondents celebrate staff

Federal Ministry of Works and Housing correspondents celebrated the staff of Press and Public Relations Unit of the Ministry, Henry David as he paid his long list of bride price in Omoku in River State yesterday. Omoku is a town in Rivers State, Nigeria, It Is located in the Northern part of the state, near the boundary with Delta State and Imo State. It is the headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area and one of the major cities of the Ogba people and Rivers State of Nigeria. It is also the capital seat of the Oba of Ogba land.

The traditional marriage in Omoku is held in high esteem by the people, the groom has to fulfil rigorous conditions before the marriage ceremony can be performed. At the wedding ceremony, Henry David who performed his marital rights to wed David Ireoma Noble said I am full of joy, and thank God Almighty for giving me the grace to celebrate today after a long wait to meet the conditions attached to the traditional wedding. His bride, Ireoma Noble David said ” It is a thing of joy and happiness to marry David, there were hindrances during the wedding preparation but I thank God that we overcome them*

The father of the bride, Mr Ogarabe Albert while advising the couple said *Marriage is the most important contract on earth that is ordained by God Almighty and it is by going close to God that it can be fulfilled without problems, I advise both of you to pray together and pay your tithes regularly”. The Director of Publicity, Nigeria Legion Morenike Henry who represented the bride’s family said ” the groom and the bride have to corporate in order for their marriage to work and must show maturity in handling domestic issues.

The climax of the marriage ceremony was when the king His Royal Highest Eze. John. I.A. Ikwuadi The Eze Alioma community Omoku ONELGA, Rivers State, handed over the bride to the groom saying ” You are now part of our community for getting married to our daughter “. The event was well attended by government officials, traditional rulers and members of the society.