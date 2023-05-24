Vinicius Jr: Valencia fined and sanctioned with partial stadium closure for five matches

Valencia have been sanctioned with a partial stadium closure for five matches following the racist abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. Spanish police have detained three people in connection with the abuse directed at the Brazilian at Mestalla Stadium on Sunday. Valencia have also been fined 45,000 euros (£39,000).

Vinicius’ late red card has been rescinded, meaning he will not have to serve a suspension. Valencia called the decision to partially close their stadium “disproportionate, unjust and unprecedented” and said they intend to appeal against that part of the sanction. “Valencia have collaborated from the first minute with the police and all relevant authorities to clarify the events that occurred,” a statement from the club read.

“In addition, we have applied the maximum possible sanction with the ban for life from our stadium for racist behaviour of the fans identified by police.” The closure will apply to the Mestalla Stadium’s south stand, an area a clearly angry and emotional Vinicius was seen pointing to during Sunday’s second half before reporting the issue to the referee.

He was sent off in the 97th minute of the 1-0 defeat, but with the red card now overturned, will be available for Wednesday’s game against Real Vallecano if he recovers from a knee injury that forced him to miss training on Tuesday.